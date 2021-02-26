Advertisement

Cemetery worker buried alive in New York grave mishap

A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on...
A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on Thursday.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A New York cemetery worker was buried alive Thursday morning while working inside a grave.

Rodwin Allicock, 42, of Coram, was leveling out the bottom of a 7-foot-deep grave at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when the sides collapsed, burying him, WABC reported.

His co-workers’ attempts to dig him out were unsuccessful, and despite the rescue efforts of first responders from several agencies, Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Suffolk County Police are investigating the fatal accident, the New York Post said.

The Long Island cemetery has been serving the New York metro area for more than 50 years.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
covid 19 vaccine tracker
Kansas COVID-19 vaccine locater
Convoy of Hope Wichita conducted weekly food distributions for 33 weeks straight during the...
Convoy of Hope Wichita relaunches regular food distribution
Skyline of the City of Wichita
Sedgwick County leaders signal possible easing of local health order
South Dakota medical marijuana
Kansas governor expresses support for bill to legalize medical marijuana

Latest News

Numbers of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continue to decline across the country, but the...
US far from herd immunity as officials warn of possible case surge
The Place
Kansas State Treasurer presents Wichita officials with unclaimed property check
Police arrested Mark Lang, 37, on Feb. 24 after reports that he groped a followed a person in...
Wichita police arrest registered sex offender for sexual battery
Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan
Ascension Via Christi eases visitor restrictions