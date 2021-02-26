Woman struck by vehicle on West Street dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman has died after being struck by a car in the 3300 block of south West Street just before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Wichita Police said that sheriff deputies saw the woman walking south in the northbound lanes where she was struck by a vehicle before deputies could make contact with her.

Police said that there is no indication that the driver was impaired. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

