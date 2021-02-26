Advertisement

Woman struck by vehicle on West Street dies

The coroner’s office is on scene of an accident near 32nd and West Friday morning.
The coroner’s office is on scene of an accident near 32nd and West Friday morning.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman has died after being struck by a car in the 3300 block of south West Street just before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Wichita Police said that sheriff deputies saw the woman walking south in the northbound lanes where she was struck by a vehicle before deputies could make contact with her.

Police said that there is no indication that the driver was impaired. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

