Dillons expands COVID-19 vaccinations to 48 pharmacies in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dillon Stores announced Friday the expansion of pharmacy locations currently administering COVID-19 vaccinations through its Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership in Kansas.

Dillons has received a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine and is now administering at 48 pharmacies across Kansas in accordance with local and state health department plans.

These select Dillons pharmacies have begun allowing appointments via a newly-updated online scheduler at www.dillons.com/covidvaccine. Appointments are mandatory to receive a vaccine.

LOCATIONS Andover: 225 East Cloud Ave.

Arkansas City: 425 N. Summit St.

Augusta: 510 Ohio St.

Derby: 1624 N. Rock Road

Dodge City: 1700 N. 14th St.

El Dorado: 700 N Main St.

Garden City: 1305 E. Kansas Ave

Great Bend: 4107 10th St.

Hays: 1902 Vine St.

Hutchinson

206 W. 5th St.

3200 Plaza East Dr.

Junction City: 618 W. 6th St.

Leavenworth: 720 Eisenhower Rd

Liberal: 1417 N Kansas Ave.

Lawrence

4701 West 6th St.

1015 W. 23rd St.

3000 W. 6th St.

1740 Massachusetts

Manhattan

1101 Westloop Place

130 Sarber Lane

Newton: 1216 N Main St.

Pratt: 1108 E. First St.

Pittsburg: 2600 N Broadway

Salina

2350 Planet Ave.

1235 E. Cloud St. 1201 W. Crawford St.

Topeka

6829 S.W. 29th St.

800 N.W. 25th St.

2010 S.E. 29th St.

2815 S.W. 29th St.

5311 S.W. 22nd Place

Wellington: 1111 W. 8th St.

Winfield: 2310 Main St. Wichita

8828 W. 13th St.

7707 E. Central Ave.

4747 S. Broadway

3932 W. 13th St.

10222 W. 21st St.

3211 S. Seneca

2244 N. Rock Rd. Ct.

10515 W. Central Ave.

1910 W. 21st Street North

5500 E. Harry St.

640 N West St.

3020 E Douglas Ave.

3707 N Woodlawn Ave.

9450 E Harry St.

13415 W Maple St.