Advertisement

Dillons expands COVID-19 vaccinations to 48 pharmacies in Kansas

Westloop Dillons in Manhattan
Westloop Dillons in Manhattan(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dillon Stores announced Friday the expansion of pharmacy locations currently administering COVID-19 vaccinations through its Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership in Kansas.

Dillons has received a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine and is now administering at 48 pharmacies across Kansas in accordance with local and state health department plans.

These select Dillons pharmacies have begun allowing appointments via a newly-updated online scheduler at www.dillons.com/covidvaccine.  Appointments are mandatory to receive a vaccine.

LOCATIONS
Andover: 225 East Cloud Ave.
Arkansas City: 425 N. Summit St.
Augusta: 510 Ohio St.
Derby: 1624 N. Rock Road
Dodge City: 1700 N. 14th St.
El Dorado: 700 N Main St.
Garden City: 1305 E. Kansas Ave
Great Bend: 4107 10th St.
Hays: 1902 Vine St.
Hutchinson
206 W. 5th St.
3200 Plaza East Dr.
Junction City: 618 W. 6th St.
Leavenworth: 720 Eisenhower Rd
Liberal: 1417 N Kansas Ave.
Lawrence
4701 West 6th St.
1015 W. 23rd St.
3000 W. 6th St.
1740 Massachusetts
Manhattan
1101 Westloop Place
130 Sarber Lane
Newton: 1216 N Main St.
Pratt: 1108 E. First St.
Pittsburg: 2600 N Broadway
Salina
2350 Planet Ave.
1235 E. Cloud St. 1201 W. Crawford St.
Topeka
6829 S.W. 29th St.
800 N.W. 25th St.
2010 S.E. 29th St.
2815 S.W. 29th St.
5311 S.W. 22nd Place
Wellington: 1111 W. 8th St.
Winfield: 2310 Main St.		Wichita
8828 W. 13th St.
7707 E. Central Ave.
4747 S. Broadway
3932 W. 13th St.
10222 W. 21st St.
3211 S. Seneca
2244 N. Rock Rd. Ct.
10515 W. Central Ave.
1910 W. 21st Street North
5500 E. Harry St.
640 N West St.
3020 E Douglas Ave.
3707 N Woodlawn Ave.
9450 E Harry St.
13415 W Maple St.
  • Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
covid 19 vaccine tracker
Kansas COVID-19 vaccine locater
The coroner’s office is on scene of an accident near 32nd and West Friday morning.
Woman struck by vehicle on West Street dies
Convoy of Hope Wichita conducted weekly food distributions for 33 weeks straight during the...
Convoy of Hope Wichita relaunches regular food distribution
South Dakota medical marijuana
Kansas governor expresses support for bill to legalize medical marijuana

Latest News

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan
Ascension Via Christi eases visitor restrictions
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?
Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas
Local clinics working to encourage, enable minority groups to get COVID-19 vaccine
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
US loosens Pfizer vaccine shipping regulations