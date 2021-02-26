Advertisement

DNA from soda can helps solve 40-year-old killing

The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.
The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.(Source: Source: CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT/KMGH/CNN)
By KMGH staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - Authorities have announced a cold-case arrest in the 1981 murder of a Colorado woman.

The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.

DNA from Anderson’s trash from his current apartment -- including a Coke can -- matched DNA from the crime scene.

The body of 34-year-old Sylvia Quayle was discovered by her father inside her Cherry Hills Village home. She had been shot and stabbed.

Quayle’s sister and brother-in-law are still alive, but her parents have passed away.

“To meet Sylvia’s family today means a lot to me. When I read this case and realized that her father found her in the condition that I know she was in, the way that she was left after being brutalized and killed, I can’t imagine,” former Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey said.

“And I know he’s not here, and for me that’s the hardest part of solving these 40-year-old cases, and we’ve solved quite a few of them now, is that some of the people who want answers, who need closure, they don’t get it,” he added.

The suspect was living in Nebraska. He will be extradited to Colorado to face first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
covid 19 vaccine tracker
Kansas COVID-19 vaccine locater
The coroner’s office is on scene of an accident near 32nd and West Friday morning.
Woman struck by vehicle on West Street dies
Convoy of Hope Wichita conducted weekly food distributions for 33 weeks straight during the...
Convoy of Hope Wichita relaunches regular food distribution
South Dakota medical marijuana
Kansas governor expresses support for bill to legalize medical marijuana

Latest News

Parliamentarian eclipses Sen. Manchin as biggest obstacle to minimum wage hike
Parliamentarian eclipses Sen. Manchin as biggest obstacle to minimum wage hike
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, a video image of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Saudi...
US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist’s killing
KHP responding to ‘multiple fatality’ crash in Marion County
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?