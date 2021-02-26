Friends, community members remember former Wichita pastor Junius B. Dotson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many in the community of Wichita are remembering former pastor Junius B. Dotson. Dotson died Wednesday night following a battle with cancer.

Dotson served as the senior pastor of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Wichita from 2002 until 2016. That’s when he moved out of state to serve as General Secretary (chief executive officer) of Discipleship Ministries, an international agency of The United Methodist Church.

Doton was involved in civic projects around Wichita for more than a decade during his time here. He worked on the citizen’s advisory committee as the Wichita Police Department searched for a new chief. He also launched efforts in the city to help community relations with police and many other ministries within the church.

Dr. Kevass J. Harding pastors Dellrose United Methodist Church. He worked alongside Dotson within the community, within the church and as friends.

“He was a phenomenal man, not just a man, he was a phenomenal person, visionary, full of leadership but personally he was just a dear friend,” said Harding.

Former Sedgwick County assistant county manager Ron Holt also worked with Dotson in the community and as a member of St. Mark UMC.

“I think his best quality was focusing on helping people become better people, helping them develop their skills and their movement toward their purpose,” Holt said.

Dotson was instrumental in transforming St. Mark United Methodist Church into a multi-campus congregation. A post on his Facebook page says “we mourn his loss yet celebrate with him the new life he now experiences in Christ.”

