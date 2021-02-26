Advertisement

Isaac Brown promoted to full-time Shocker head coach

Isaac Brown has been named interim head coach of the men’s basketball team following the resignation of Gregg Marshall.(Wichita State University)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University head men’s basketball coach Isaac Brown is losing the “interim” tag. Wichita State Director of Athletics Darron Boatright on Friday (Feb. 26) announced the decision to award the full-time job to Brown.

Wichita State’s athletic department reported that Brown has agreed to a five-year deal and will be formally introduced Monday as the 26th full-time coach in program history.

“Brown will also become the first Black men’s basketball coach ever to lead a Division I program in the state of Kansas,” the athletic department reported.

Going into the 2020-2021 season, the Shockers were picked seventh in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll, Wichita State (13-4, 9-2) is currently in first-place with two games remaining. Brown assumed the interim role on Nov 18, 2020 – just eight days before the team’s scheduled opener. COVID-19 protocol led to early cancelations and had the Shockers playing undermanned in the first few games.

“After a 1-2 start, Brown’s Shockers have since won 12 of their last 14 games -- capped by last week’s upset of No. 6 Houston -- and are now receiving votes in both national polls,” a news release from the athletic department said.

Brown, 51, is in his seventh season at WSU – the first six as an assistant under Gregg Marshall. Brown is in his 19th season overall at the Division I level, having also served as an assistant at Louisiana Tech (2011-14), Arkansas State (2010-11), Arkansas (2007-10) and South Alabama (2002-07).

“Combined, Brown’s teams have posted 11 20-win seasons, made 10 postseason appearances, and won eight regular season titles across four conferences (C-USA, MVC, Sun Belt, WAC),” Wichita State’s athletic department said in Friday’s news release. “The Pascagoula, Miss. native was a standout point guard in college, helping Louisiana-Monroe to a berth in the 1993 NCAA tournament. He owns a bachelor’s degree from ULM in health and physical education.”

