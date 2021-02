WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.

The state reported 826 new cases, 11 deaths, and 60 hospitalizations, all since Wednesday.

Vaccine distribution is also ramping up across the state, with 12.7% of Kansans now vaccinated for the virus.

