KDOL: More than 50K cases of unemployment fraud under investigation, millions paid out to scammers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New data from the Kansas Department of Labor shows that more than 50,000 cases of unemployment fraud are under investigation. This follows reports of the state paying out millions in fraudulent claim payments. KDOL on Thursday (Feb. 25) reacted to a claim that $600 million in taxpayer dollars was paid out to scammers. In a one-on-one interview with the deputy secretary, KDOL claimed this figure is wrong and the state actually paid out $290 million as it reported earlier this week.

A new audit report released Wednesday showed KDOL paying $600 million to scammers. The audit report said that KDOL officials told them, as of December 2020, about 157,000 - or 24 percent - of the roughly 650,000 claims filed were fraudulent. According to the report, the auditors used this fraud rate to determine the dollar value of the fraud. However, they caution this is a preliminary estimate. In disputing the $600 million figure, KDOL officials said it is incorrect to state 24 percent of the total money paid was in error because a majority of cases flagged for fraud were stopped before money was paid. Regardless of the amount, the attention from labor department’s across the U.S. is how to address growing problems with unemployment fraud.

“Since the beginning of the damage, we’ve noticed very early on fraud was a substantial issue,” said KDOL Deputy Secretary Brett Flachsbarth “And we noticed, and I think it’s important to note, that the type of fraud we’re seeing is something that’s never been seen before in the unemployment system. You know, large-scale identity theft was never something that was attempted on or seen by the system.”

The issue with fraudulent unemployment claims isn’t unique to Kansans. It’s a national problem. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates $36 billion was sent to scammers across the country, but now, many lawmakers are saying KDOL waited too long to add additional security to its website.

“We move quickly every day to put new measures into place, to find new tools to automate processes to put stopgaps in, so that we could address fraud as quickly as possible,” Flachsbarth said. “And one of the components of this that made it challenging throughout the pandemic was, we have a Legacy IT system, that components of it were built in the 1970s, And adding 2020 technology onto that system is very challenging, and it requires a lot of work.”

In late January, KDOL added security features to prevent unemployment fraud. But these security features were added after the state lost millions to scammers. Now the question is, how will the state get that money back, whether it be $290 million, or more than double that amountFlachsbarth

“We know at the end of the day, this impacts Kansas taxpayers and Kansas employers,” Flachsbarth said. “This is not just a Kansas issue. Every trust across the United States needs to be replenished.”

He said there is hope for action from the federal government because employers in every state are facing the same question as state legislators across the country. Eyewitness News heard from lawmakers on Wednesday that business owners could see anywhere from a 100 to 500 percent increase in taxes. These are preliminary numbers, but the prospect of such a significant tax hike has business owners concerned.

Kansas lawmakers are looking into legislation that would protect business owners from a tax increase, but such a bill has not passed. KDOL hopes the federal government can help out to avoid increased taxes.

