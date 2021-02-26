Advertisement

KHP responding to ‘multiple fatality’ crash in Marion County

(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is working a multiple fatality crash on Highway 56 east of Hillsboro, according to Trooper Ben Gardner.

Gardner said two “personal type” vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which caught fire after noon Friday.

The highway will be shutdown “for hours.”

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

