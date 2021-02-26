Advertisement

Local clinics working to encourage, enable minority groups to get COVID-19 vaccine

Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas
Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that people of color are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Even though this is the case, minority communities seem to be getting the shot at lower rates.

The clinics are dedicated to serving the under-represented and throughout the pandemic, they have been working to get minorities tested, and now vaccinated. They say they encourage all of their patents to get the shot. Hunter Health Clinic is among the many clinics in the Wichita area working to get the most vulnerable vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Hunter health is the only urban Indian health center in the state of Kanas, so we felt it was our duty to focus on the Native American population,” Hunter Health Clinic Director of Marketing and Engagement Brittney Weis said.

Weis said the clinic has vaccinated more than 2,000 people in the last month, even though many among minority populations are unsure about the vaccine.

“Any time we are seeing our patients, our providers are providing educational opportunities talking about the vaccine, combating those myths, and really just trying to promote it to our most vulnerable population,” Weis said.

Guadalupe Clinic has also been working to get minorities their COVID-19 shot. The clinic’s executive director, J.V. Johnson, said this is important for their patient demographics.

“Generally, they don’t have the resources other people have. This is something to keep them healthy, continue to work and support their families,” he said.

GraceMed also will be giving out shots of COVID-19 vaccine to its patients, emphasizing the assistance for underserved groups.

“We kind of had a sense that one way or another, we would be able to vaccinate,” said GraceMed CEO Venus Lee. “So weeks ago, we started to call our patients who were in the state’s guidelines of Phase 2 (of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan). “So once we heard, we already started calling patients that meet that criteria to get them on the list.”

Currently, we don’t know the demographics of who has been vaccinated in Kansas. The Segwick County Health Department said it is working to post those details to its dashboard. If you’re 70 or older and want to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Sedgwick County Health Department, you can schedule one on Sedgwick County’s website or call 316-660-1029.

Those interested in signing up with one of these clinics can find information to do so in the links below.

Hunter Health Clinic: https://hunterhealth.org/

Guadalupe Clinic: https://guadalupeclinic.org/

GraceMed: https://gracemed.org/patients/appointment

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
New casino to open in Park City next week
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class
Wichita Police are asking people to avoid southbound I-135 at 21st Street due to an injury...
Injury accident on SB I-135 backs up traffic by ‘several miles’
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Kansas governor authorizes additional vaccinators

Latest News

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
US loosens Pfizer vaccine shipping regulations
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a patient adjusts his face mask as he leaves a COVID-19...
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden marks 50M vaccine doses in first 5 weeks in office