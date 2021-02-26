Local clinics working to encourage, enable minority groups to get COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that people of color are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Even though this is the case, minority communities seem to be getting the shot at lower rates.

The clinics are dedicated to serving the under-represented and throughout the pandemic, they have been working to get minorities tested, and now vaccinated. They say they encourage all of their patents to get the shot. Hunter Health Clinic is among the many clinics in the Wichita area working to get the most vulnerable vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Hunter health is the only urban Indian health center in the state of Kanas, so we felt it was our duty to focus on the Native American population,” Hunter Health Clinic Director of Marketing and Engagement Brittney Weis said.

Weis said the clinic has vaccinated more than 2,000 people in the last month, even though many among minority populations are unsure about the vaccine.

“Any time we are seeing our patients, our providers are providing educational opportunities talking about the vaccine, combating those myths, and really just trying to promote it to our most vulnerable population,” Weis said.

Guadalupe Clinic has also been working to get minorities their COVID-19 shot. The clinic’s executive director, J.V. Johnson, said this is important for their patient demographics.

“Generally, they don’t have the resources other people have. This is something to keep them healthy, continue to work and support their families,” he said.

GraceMed also will be giving out shots of COVID-19 vaccine to its patients, emphasizing the assistance for underserved groups.

“We kind of had a sense that one way or another, we would be able to vaccinate,” said GraceMed CEO Venus Lee. “So weeks ago, we started to call our patients who were in the state’s guidelines of Phase 2 (of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan). “So once we heard, we already started calling patients that meet that criteria to get them on the list.”

Currently, we don’t know the demographics of who has been vaccinated in Kansas. The Segwick County Health Department said it is working to post those details to its dashboard. If you’re 70 or older and want to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Sedgwick County Health Department, you can schedule one on Sedgwick County’s website or call 316-660-1029.

