Man finds wallet, drives to owner’s home to return it

(CNN) - A Florida teacher says a Good Samaritan went the extra mile after finding her lost wallet.

Debra Crosby’s doorbell camera recorded a man at the door of her home on Saturday. In the video, the stranger tells her that he found her lost wallet. He then leaves it in a safe place outside her door.

Crosby says she lost the wallet while shopping at Walmart. On her way home, her home security camera notified her that someone was at her door. She says the man had to drive about 20 minutes from Walmart to her home.

She called him her guardian angel. The man’s identity is unknown.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.