Morning fog, windy and warm Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says it will be a windy and warm start to the weekend for most of the state before a cold front brings cooler conditions Sunday.

Saturday morning temperatures will start out in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Areas of fog will be possible throughout the morning over eastern Kansas, so be prepared for reduced visibility if you will be traveling early in the day.

Gusty winds are expected statewide as a cold front moves through with gusts up to 35 mph at times.

High temperatures will reach the mid 60s for most of the state. 50s are expected in northwest Kansas where the front will move through earlier in the day.

A few rain showers will be possible along the front over eastern Kansas Saturday evening. The front will be quick moving, so rainfall amounts will remain under one-tenth of an inch for most areas.

We will still have a bit of a breeze out of the north on Sunday, but it will not be quite as gusty. Highs will fall into the mid 40s to near 50.

Temperatures will remain near to above average as we start March next week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of fog possible late. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Morning fog possible, then increasing clouds; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; a few evening showers. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 35.

Sun: High: 51 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 24 Sunny and milder.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 28 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 33 Sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms. Breezy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 38 AM showers, then mostly cloudy and windy.

