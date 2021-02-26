Newton teen arrested after fatal stabbing

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Newton teen was arrested after a man was fatally stabbed during a fight Thursday.

The 16-year-old stabbed a 27-year-old man during a fight in the 100 block of Evans Street, according to Newton Police.

A Newton Police officer stopped the teen after he was spotted driving erratically after the incident. The teen immediately reported he had stabbed someone during a fight and police found a bloody knife in the vehicle.

Newton Police are still investigating the incident as a homicide, including the relationship between the two and other contributing factors.

