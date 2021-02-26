Kan. Senate recognizes Phillips County deputy for saving 2 children from burning vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Phillips County Sheriff’s Deputy John Miner recently received recognition from the Kansas Senate for life-saving action he took following a violent crash Nov. 4 on Highway 383 in Phillips County. The call started as a simple request to assist a disabled vehicle. It soon turned into an emergency where Deputy John Miner risked his own well being to free two small children from a burning vehicle.

While out of his patrol car to assist with the disabled vehicle, a semi-truck ran into the back of the Deputy Miner’s vehicle, sending it into the ditch. The semi then hit two other vehicles in front of the patrol car. The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said both vehicles in front of the patrol car then caught fire and the semi continued west, entered the ditch past the other vehicles and also caught fire.

“Deputy Miner suffered minor burns when he rescued two children from one of the burning vehicles,” the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said.

He entered the vehicle and cut the 2-year-old boy out of his car seat and handed him to one of the adults who was able to get out of the truck under their own power. Deputy Miner then reached across the seat and cut a 4-year-old girl out of her car seat.

In recognition of his heroics, the Kansas State Senate formally recognized Deputy MIner, awarded the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution medal of Heroism.

“The Kansas Senate and Senator Elaine Bowers join in congratulating Deputy John MIner on his swift heroic actions that saved the lives of two small children, and commend his service to the Phillips County community and the state of Kansas,” a certificate from the state senate said.

