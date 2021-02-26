Advertisement

Sedgwick County amends order, lifts curfew on bars, nightclubs

Club Blu was one of 74 bars and nightclubs forced to close in Sedgwick County to slow the...
Club Blu was one of 74 bars and nightclubs forced to close in Sedgwick County to slow the spread of COVID-19.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bars and nightclubs will be allowed to operate at their normal hours beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

Sedgwick County Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns amended the public health order on Friday removing the midnight curfew and allowing the businesses to close at 2 a.m. The move comes as the percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 continues to drops below 5-percent (4.26%).

The order requires people must still be masked and maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Businesses and organizations are responsible for ensuring that individuals comply with the order’s mask-wearing, mass gathering, percentage of fire code capacity limitations, and social distancing requirements.

Restaurants, bars, and night clubs still, are not considered mass gatherings. Tables may not have more than eight people seated together and the provision requiring no more than 75 percent capacity or 150 people, whichever is less, still applies. All tables must be spaced at least six feet apart. These businesses can now operate without a restriction on hours to the extent this is allowed by state or local laws.

Another change in the order allows venues with the capacity of 400 to 1,000 to operate at 25-percent of the fire code. The previous order capped capacity at 100 people.

The order will be in effect from 12:01 a.m., February 27 through 11:59 p.m., March 20.

