U.S. Attorney for Kansas stepping down

(WIBW/Shawn Wheat)
(WIBW/Shawn Wheat)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas Stephen McAllister will step down by the end of the month.

According to the release, McAllister is stepping down as requested by the Biden Administration.

McAllister will return to the University of Kansas School of Law where he served as a professor for 25 years.

McAllister oversaw some high profile trials and convictions, including “three men who plotted to blow up an apartment complex in Garden City inhabited by Somali, Muslim immigrants, a doctor in Wichita who prescribed opioids to addicted persons resulting in at least one overdose death, and the swatter from California whose hoax call to Wichita emergency authorities in December 2017 resulted in the fatal shooting of an innocent man on his front porch.”

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard will become Acting U.S. Attorney.

