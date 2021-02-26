Wichita police arrest registered sex offender for sexual battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a man on Wednesday for sexual battery. They said he was also a registered sex offender.

Around 12:46 p.m. on Wednesday officers took a report from a citizen who said they had been groped and followed by a man they didn’t while walking into work in the 300 block of North Main.

Patrol South officers continued to investigate the following day. They coordinated with the Wichita Police Department Crime Linkage Unit, Homeless Outreach Team, and Domestic Violence/Sex Crimes Detectives after noticing several other reports of suspicious activity in the core downtown area. Multiple locations were canvassed and a suspect was identified, located and arrested in the area.

Mark J. Lang, 37, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for sexual battery and an arrest & detain warrant issued by the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC). Lang is currently homeless and a registered sex offender on parole for indecent liberties with a child out of Johnson County, Kansas.

