Winfield Correctional Facility inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Winfield Correctional Facility inmate died Wednesday (Feb. 24) after testing positive for COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Corrections said this is the first COVID-19 related inmate death at the Winfield prison and the 20th death related to COVID-19 for the department.

The KDOC said the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 4 and was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 8. He was 62 years old and had underlying medical concerns that the department said “contributed to his condition.”

