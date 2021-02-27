12 percent of Kansans receive COVID-19 vaccine, state still ranks low in rollout

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As of Friday morning (Feb. 26), 12 percent of Kansans have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The latest data comes in as the CDC still ranks the Sunflower State one of the lowest when it comes to vaccine rollout. Recently, there does seem to be more progress, at least in Sedgwick County which finally moved to vaccinating people 65 and older (now including Sedgwick County residents who are between the ages of 65 and 70).

On Friday, Senator Roger Marshall R-Kansas was in Wichita, touring Sedgwick County’s new vaccination clinic at the Wichita’s former Central Library. Marshall said he thinks Kansas has been doing what it can to get people vaccinated. The move to vaccinating residents who are 65 and older is a step in the right direction, Sedgwick County Commissioner Sarah Lopez said.

“Our county along with our county partners, we are able to give 6, 7, 8,000 (vaccinations) a day if we gat that many in,” Lopez said. “So we are ready to go, just waiting on the vaccine.”

Marshall said he doesn’t see a major problem with Kansas concerning the CDC’s low ranking for the state in vaccine distribution.

“I’m not sure if it’s truly the case, or we’re just having problems getting registered,” he said. “But regardless, if we don’t record how many people have been getting the vaccine, these folks aren’t going to get more, we aren’t going to get more. “We have to do a better job of bragging on ourselves and getting the data in so we can get more vaccines here.”

While Marshall said he thinks Kansas has been doing what it can as a whole, it can be better.

“I think the backbone of the vaccination programs of this country has always been county health departments, doctors offices and community pharmacies,” he said. “So I think getting those vaccines to all of those players and the rest of it is going to take care of itself.”

Marshall said he’s confident in the current status of the vaccine process.

“If the nation stays focused on getting vaccinations into people’s arms, getting people back to work and kids back to school, this country is going to come roaring back,” Marshall said.

Lopez said it’s too early for people to let their guards down.

“We’ve done so much as a community to get our numbers as low as they are, it would be a shame to let this go back up and grow and have to start over,” she said. “So keep doing what we’re asking you to do. We are going to get there. We see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s not quite there yet.”

On Friday, the Sedgwick County Health Department expected to administer about 1,500 COVID-19 shots.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.