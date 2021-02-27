Hays man dies after accidentally shooting self in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said a 72-year-old Hays man died from his injuries after an accidental shooting in Ellis County. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Raymond Nieman.

The sheriff’s office said at about 3:20 p.m. Friday (Feb. 26), a 911 call reported a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of 200th Avenue, in Ellis County with a passenger lying next to the vehicle.

“The reporting person didn’t believe the subject was breathing,” the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency crews pronounced Nieman dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound to his chest.

“The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office along with 23rd Judicial District Coroner Lyle Noordhoek determined the death as accidental as all evidence indicates Nieman was securing his shotgun in the back of the vehicle when it accidently discharged,” the sheriff’s office said.

