Advertisement

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents — protection that remained strong even in countries such as South Africa, where the variants of most concern are spreading.

“The more vaccines that have high efficacy that we can get into play, the better,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said ahead of the FDA’s ruling.

Shipments of a few million doses to be divided among states could begin as early as Monday. By the end of March, J&J has said it expects to deliver 20 million doses to the U.S., and 100 million by summer.

J&J also is seeking authorization for emergency use of its vaccine in Europe and from the World Health Organization. Worldwide, the company aims to produce about 1 billion doses globally by the end of the year. On Thursday, the island nation of Bahrain became the first to clear its use.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said three people and three dogs died in Marion County when two...
KHP identifies 3 killed in fiery Marion County crash
One person died Friday afternoon and two others were critically hurt in a crash at I-235 and...
1 dead, 2 critically hurt in southwest Wichita crash
Spring turkey
4 Mississippi hunters fined $48,000 for Kansas violations
The coroner’s office is on scene of an accident near 32nd and West Friday morning.
Woman struck by vehicle on West Street dies
Club Blu was one of 74 bars and nightclubs forced to close in Sedgwick County to slow the...
Sedgwick County amends order, lifts curfew on bars, nightclubs

Latest News

Three Wichita police officers injured in incident
Three Wichita police officers injured
As a cold front moves through Kansas, showers and a few storms will be possible overnight,...
Showers and a few storms possible Saturday night
In this photo provided by Jason Torlano, Zach Milligan is shown on his descent down Half Dome...
2 skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite’s Half Dome
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate