Showers and a few storms possible Saturday night

As a cold front moves through Kansas, showers and a few storms will be possible overnight, ending Sunday morning.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front moves through Kansas, showers and a few storms will be possible overnight, ending Sunday morning.

This cold front will be moving in from the west, into central Kansas Saturday evening. Showers will be possible starting in north central Kansas around 6 p.m. South central Kansas will have the chance for showers starting around 9 p.m. and ending overnight. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but rain totals will remain fairly light.

Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight. It will stay breezy, with gusts around 30 mph.

Sunday, behind the front, highs will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be sunny and breezy, with gusts around 30 mph.

We will stay sunny through the first half of the workweek. Highs will reach the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday before warming into the 60s on Wednesday.

Another storm system will move into Kansas on Thursday. This will bring widespread showers and storms into the state Thursday into Thursday night. Highs will drop back into the 50s Thursday through the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers possible. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 51.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 29.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: SW/NE 5-10. High: 55.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 31 Sunny.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 34 Sunny.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 40 Partly cloudy with showers/storms.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 40 AM showers, then mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

