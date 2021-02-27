Some Kan. nursing homes celebrate first in-person visits since last March

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With thousands of seniors across Kansas being getting a COVID-19 vaccine, there’s cause for celebration as some nursing homes are finally able to ease visitor restrictions for the first time in nearly a year.

After essentially a year locked down, something as simple as holding hands is especially sweet for Kansans like Mel Greenman who’s sister is a nursing home resident at Homestead of Crestview in east Wichita.

“We feel really blessed that we can come out of this as well as we have. I know other families have not,” Greenman said.

Homestead of Crestview Executive Director Lisa Schwebe said the eased visitor restrictions are a milestone.

“This year has been so hard, not only on families and residents, but on the staff,” she said. “(Residents) aren’t able to hug their loved ones, so we become their families inside this building. We have so much love and compassion for our residents, and I’m just so excited to see them with their families again.”

To keep residents safe, Homestead of Crestview is still taking precautions. Staff members screen visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and test them for COVID-19 before they come inside. At Homestead of Crestview, precautions like masks are a small price to pay in order for residents to see family members in-person again.

Homestead nursing home locations in El Dorado, Derby, Wellington, Augusta and Halstead are also allowing visitors again. Residents aren’t yet allowed to leave the facilities, but the in-person visits are a step closer to ending the lockdown.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.