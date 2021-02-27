Windy and warm today, much cooler Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says Saturday’s temps will soar back into the 60s but there’ll be a price to pay, gusty southerly winds topping 35 mph at times, this afternoon.

Look for a wind-blown warm-up Saturday under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will range from around 50 across far northwest Kansas to the mid to upper 60s elsewhere. Steady southerly winds will sail along at 20 to 30 mph with a few gusts near 40 possible at times late in the day.

The powerful winds will also elevate the grass fire danger statewide. No outdoor burning, and smokers, don’t flick those cigarettes out the window.

A cold front will march across the state tonight, bringing spotty sprinkles or some patchy drizzle, but most of the state should be dry. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s and 30s tonight as the wind swings around to the north.

Behind the front Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with a fresh northerly breeze under 20 mph. It’ll also be much cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s statewide.

We’ll be dry early next week and it’ll be warm with gusty winds and highs in the 50s and 60s. The next chance for rain, and even some rumbles of thunder, will roll our way Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: AM fog, then partly cloudy, windy, and MUCH warmer. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 64.

Tonight: A few evening showers then partly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; MUCH cooler. Wind: NW/N 10-20; gusty early. High: 51.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 25.

Mon: High: 55 Sunny, warmer.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 33 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 62 Low: 48 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM showers/storms; breezy.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 38 AM showers, then partly cloudy and windy.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 33 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.