Breezy, cooler Sunday, calmer, milder, Monday

WICHITA, Kan.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says Sunday’s temps will not be as warm as Saturday’s, but it won’t be nearly as windy.

The cold front that blew through our state early Sunday morning will usher much cooler temps into Kansas. Look for mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon with a fresh northerly breeze gusting over 20 mph at times. Highs will range from the lower 40s northwest to the lower 50s across southeastern Kansas.

Temperatures will tumble into the upper teens and mid 20s tonight under a clear sky with light winds.

We’ll see lots of sunshine Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s statewide and light winds.

Gusty winds will return Tuesday and Wednesday and temps will soar back into the upper 50s and 60s ahead of a Friday weather-maker that will bring rain, and even some rumbles of thunder, to our area.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. Wind: NW/N 15-25; gusty. High: 53.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/N 5-10. High: 56.

Tomorrow night: Showers possible. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tue: High: 57 Sunny, breezy.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM showers/isolated storms.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 37 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 61 Low: 35 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; breezy.

