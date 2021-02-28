Campus High School hosts 9th annual Swim For a Wish fundraiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High school athletes are doing their part to help out a better cause.

Campus High School’s swim team hosted their 9th annual Swim For a Wish fundraiser, to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation.

Campus teamed up with the swim team from Derby High School. The two teams were tasked to swim for 48 hours straight.

Each team has five team members, swimming 20 miles a piece. Each team swam a combined 1000 miles over the weekend, hoping to reach their goal Sunday afternoon.

“It has grown bigger than we ever dreamed it would, and we got other teams involved, and it just means the world to us and the support we get from the Haysville School District is unbelievable,” Campus’ swim team coach, Kelly Kennedy, said.

Coach Kennedy said along with his students desire to give back, part of the reason this fundraiser started was after the Make a Wish Foundation sent his family to Disney World, after his daughter had a tumor when she was 4-years-old.

He said the foundation gave the family the happiness they needed in a time filled with stress and heartache.

