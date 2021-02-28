Mild start to the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to be sunny and mild to start the week in Kansas.

Tonight, with a clear sky, lows will drop into the teens and 20s in the west and the mid to upper 20s for central and eastern Kansas. The wind will get up to about 20 mph with gusts around 25.

Monday, after a chilly start to the day, we’ll warm into the 50s in the afternoon. It will be sunny and the wind will be mild.

We’ll stay sunny and we’ll gradually get warmer through the middle of the week. Highs will reach the lower 60s on Tuesday and the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday, our next storm system will move in from the southwest. This will bring rain into Western Kansas on Thursday and into central Kansas Thursday night into Friday. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible.

Behind the system, highs will briefly drop into the 50s on Friday, but we’ll have a sunny and warm weekend, with highs back in the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 56.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 30.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15; gusty. High: 60.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 32 Sunny.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 36 Sunny.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 43 Scattered showers/isolated storms.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 61 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.