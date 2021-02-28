Advertisement

Mild start to the workweek

It’s going to be sunny and mild to start the week in Kansas.
It’s going to be sunny and mild to start the week in Kansas.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to be sunny and mild to start the week in Kansas.

Tonight, with a clear sky, lows will drop into the teens and 20s in the west and the mid to upper 20s for central and eastern Kansas. The wind will get up to about 20 mph with gusts around 25.

Monday, after a chilly start to the day, we’ll warm into the 50s in the afternoon. It will be sunny and the wind will be mild.

We’ll stay sunny and we’ll gradually get warmer through the middle of the week. Highs will reach the lower 60s on Tuesday and the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday, our next storm system will move in from the southwest. This will bring rain into Western Kansas on Thursday and into central Kansas Thursday night into Friday. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible.

Behind the system, highs will briefly drop into the 50s on Friday, but we’ll have a sunny and warm weekend, with highs back in the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 56.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 30.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15; gusty. High: 60.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 32 Sunny.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 36 Sunny.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 43 Scattered showers/isolated storms.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 61 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Wichita police officers injured in incident
Modified loaded shotgun injures three officers, no arrests made
The Kansas Highway Patrol said three people and three dogs died in Marion County when two...
KHP identifies 3 killed in fiery Marion County crash
One person died Friday afternoon and two others were critically hurt in a crash at I-235 and...
3 dead in Friday’s southwest Wichita crash
High Heels cause SUV to drive into Supplement World
Security cam captures woman driving through Wichita strip mall
Wichita Fire Department battles duplex fire in Bel Aire
Wichita Fire Department battles duplex fire

Latest News

March comes in like a lamb
Breezy, cooler Sunday, calmer, milder, Monday
As a cold front moves through Kansas, showers and a few storms will be possible overnight,...
Showers and a few storms possible Saturday night
Windy, Warm, Dry, Extreme Fire Danger
Windy and warm today, much cooler Sunday
Areas of fog possible Saturday morning over eastern Kansas.
Morning fog, windy and warm Saturday