Security cam captures woman driving through Wichita strip mall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Supplement World, near Central and Ridge, is facing thousands of dollars in damage, all caused by a pair of high heeled shoes and an escalade.

The entire accident was caught on a security video. The customers and employee bolted out of the way of the vehicle, just in time.

Co-Owner Jeff McAnarney said he was in the back office while it all happened.

“As soon as the crash happened, she ran that way, Tyler sprinted that way,” McAnarney said. “I hear what sounds like the biggest lightening or thunder I’ve ever heard.”

When you slow down the video, you can see everyone in the store look for what made the noise. Seconds later, they’re sprinting to safety.

“They did hear it, there is a second where they hear crashing, because she went through the front door, then a first wall, then a second wall,” McAnarney said.

It started on the north end of the strip mall. The escalade drove through the glass window, then veered off to the right, through an empty space and into the Supplement World store.

“I thought ‘I don’t know whats happening, but I’m just gonna run out the back door’,”McAnarney said.

Wichita police say it was all an accident. The woman driving got her high heel stuck on the SUV’s accelerator.

While the store and some of its products were damaged, McAnarney said it could have been worse.

“It’s the least of our concerns right now. We’re just glad everybody’s safe,” He said.

