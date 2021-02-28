Advertisement

Special Olympics Kansas host Polar Plunge

By KWCH Staff
Feb. 27, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Special Olympics is hosting multiple Polar Plunge events this year. The first one was Saturday, at Riggs Park in Haysville.

Participants jump in cold water as part of the special cause. Special Olympics Kansas is hosting 10 of these around the state over the next two months.

All of them are led by law enforcement agencies as part of the law enforcement torch run. This is the 40th anniversary of the Torch Run Movement.

The movement began in Wichita and has since spread throughout the world becoming the largest grass root fundraiser for special olympics.

