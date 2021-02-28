Wichita Fire Department battles duplex fire, 2 in hopsital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people are in the hospital following a duplex fire Saturday evening in Wichita.

The Wichita Fire Department was called to the 7400 block of E. Summerside Place in Bel Aire, where crews were able to get the fire under control.

Wichita Fire said two people suffered injuries and are being transported to Ascension Via Christi.

