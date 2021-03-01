Advertisement

Bike, walking trail in Wichita celebrates city’s African American history

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local bike and walking trail in Wichita highlights art and African American history along the way.

Former City Council member LaVonta Williams said the Red Bud Trail is one of a kind.

“Small buses come from our rural communities want to come and see the path,” Williams said.

That wasn’t always the case.

“It was completely dirt.”

That dirt was leftover from the old BNSF railroad line that used to run through the northeast part of town.

To spruce up the area, city leaders came up with a plan to turn the former tracks into a trail that showcases art and Black history along the way.

“These three pause points become something that people from out of town come to see. I would like for it to have its own brochure.”

The $2.5 million project was unveiled in 2016 and initially stretched from Murdock and I-135 to 17th and Oliver, but later expanded further east.

“It’s about two and half miles of what we have here, but this trail also goes all the way to Augusta, to Andover.”

Wichita’s Black history is showcased along the trail at 17th & Oliver, 8th and Hillside, and 13th and Roosevelt.

“You have a lot of firsts here. You have a lot of people who were the first this, the first that,” Williams said.

Like Carl Brewer, the first African American elected mayor of Wichita, and Williams as the first African American woman to serve as vice mayor, the Dockum sit-in protestors, and so much more.

Williams said more local trailblazers will be added to the art displays in the future.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Wichita police officers injured in incident
Modified loaded shotgun injures 3 officers, no arrests made
One person died Friday afternoon and two others were critically hurt in a crash at I-235 and...
3 dead in Friday’s southwest Wichita crash
High Heels cause SUV to drive into Supplement World
Security cam captures woman driving through Wichita strip mall
A pedestrian was hit by a train in the 7300 block of south K-15 Highway in Derby Sunday evening.
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Derby
One critically injured after motorcycle accident
1 in critical condition after motorcycle accident

Latest News

One person has died and three others were sent to the hospital with injuries after one car...
1 dead, 3 injured in early Monday morning crash on SB I-135
Man arrested on suspicion of explosive, guns, and drugs.
Man arrested after police chase
Modified loaded shotgun injures three officers, no arrest made
Modified loaded shotgun injures three officers, no arrests made
Update: Child and Woman located
Update: Missing child, woman located