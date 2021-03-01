Advertisement

Kansas gas prices rise more than 8 cents over past week

Gasoline prices at some Topeka stations have risen to more than $2.50 a gallon on Tuesday...
Gasoline prices at some Topeka stations have risen to more than $2.50 a gallon on Tuesday morning.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWCH) - Kansas gas prices have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.52 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,329 stations in Kansas. Gas prices in Kansas are 32.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, as of Monday, February 1, the cheapest station in Kansas is priced at $2.27 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.04 per gallon, a difference of 77.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state is $2.27 per gallon while the highest is $3.04 per gallon, a difference of 77.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72 per gallon as of Monday. The national average is up 30.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices continued to surge last week following cold weather-related shutdowns in Texas, but going forward, the impact from the cold has likely run its course. However, several other factors will rise in their influence on gas prices again, including the fact that gasoline demand continues up steam,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “According to Pay with GasBuddy data, last week’s total gasoline demand soared to the highest level since the pandemic began as COVD-19 cases continue to drop and Americans are filling up more. On the supply side, the number of oil rigs active in the U.S. stands nearly 50% lower than a year ago, which is a large factor driving prices up. To put it simply, demand is recovering much much faster than oil production levels, which is why oil prices have soared. This week, OPEC will be meeting to hopefully increase oil production to temper the rise in prices, but will they increase oil production enough to match the growing appetite of a global economy that’s seen oil demand jump? We’ll have to wait and see.”

