Kansas reports lowest increase in COVID-19 cases in months, launch mobile testing units

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has seen the lowest increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The state reported 639 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. The state also reported eight deaths and 41 hospitalizations.

For the first time since the state began naming active COVID-19 clusters in the fall, there were no named COVID-19 clusters in Sedgwick County.

The percentage of Kansans continues to rise and now sits at 13.5%.

KDHE has also launched mobile testing units in Butler and Sumner County. Locations and dates are below:

Sumner County: Cowley College, Sumner Campus Community Room, 2208 Davis-White Loop in Wellington every Tuesday in March between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Butler County: Andover Police Department, 909 N Andover Road, Andover every Wednesday in March between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Testing is free and available to anyone, insurance is not required. Results should be available within two days.

