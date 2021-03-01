Kansas to conduct statewide tornado drill Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service will conduct a Statewide Tornado Drill across Kansas on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Participating local agencies will test their outdoor storm warning sirens at 10:00 am. This test is a part of NWS Severe Weather Preparedness Week, March 1-5.

“Everyone is encouraged to participate in the drill by practicing seeking secure, safe shelter from a tornado. This test will be broadcast over NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio and many local television and radio stations,” said the weather service.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management tests sirens every Monday at noon, except on holidays, or when the sky looks threatening.

