Advertisement

KDHE identifies 8 new cases of UK variant in Sedgwick County

The coronavirus
The coronavirus(Terri Russell)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said Monday that eight (8) new cases of the United Kingdom, or UK, variant known as B.1.1.7, have been identified in Sedgwick County. These cases were identified in individuals all living in the same household and do not appear to be connected to earlier cases in Kansas. A case investigation is being conducted and close contacts notified. Further details concerning the patients, including demographics, will not be released.

The total of UK-identified variants in Kansas is now at 10. The first case was identified in February in Ellis County, followed by a second case in Sedgwick County. The initial two cases are believed to have been exposed through separate, out-of-state travel.

The variant was determined through the whole genome sequencing (WGS) conducted through the laboratories at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

“We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions. This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit,” Dr. Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “Kansans should also follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient.”

“In addition to following these healthy behaviors, this finding also shows the importance of getting tested for COVID-19,” Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director, adds.

Testing is available and free for all Kansans. To find a location near you, visit: www.gogettested.com/kansas. This variant was first reported in the U.S. at the end of December 2020.

Evidence from the UK indicates that this variant spreads much more quickly through the population and, given that fact, may rapidly increase the number of hospitalizations and deaths. More studies are needed to confirm this finding.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hathorn, 46, and Tiffany Vulgamore, 43, were arrested in connection to a blast the...
Wichita police make 2 arrests after modified loaded shotgun injures 3 officers
A pedestrian was hit by a train in the 7300 block of south K-15 Highway in Derby Sunday evening.
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Derby
One person has died and three others were sent to the hospital with injuries after one car...
1 dead, 3 injured in early Monday morning crash on SB I-135
One person died Friday afternoon and two others were critically hurt in a crash at I-235 and...
3 dead in Friday’s southwest Wichita crash
High Heels cause SUV to drive into Supplement World
Security cam captures woman driving through Wichita strip mall

Latest News

Scammers may be trying to take advantage of people wanting to get their COVID shot ASAP.
New COVID scam warning
New COVID vaccine comes at 'pivotal time'
New COVID vaccine comes at 'pivotal time'
The Biden administration ramping up vaccine outreach efforts amid hesitancy- and warnings of a...
States easing virus restrictions despite experts’ warnings
Kansas reports lowest increase in COVID-19 cases in months, launch mobile testing units