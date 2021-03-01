Man arrested after police chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of carrying explosives, guns, and drugs. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Offices says it happened around noon near South Edgemore and Harry when deputies tried to pull over 34-year-old Cody Suffron.

The sheriff’s office says a patrol deputy tried to stop Suffron for a registration violation. Suffron refused to stop and was chased for several minutes. Officials say he eventually stopped and ran away from his car, but was arrested about a block away.

When deputies went to investigate what was in Suffron’s car, the sheriff’s office says they found an improvised explosive device, handgun, illegal shotgun and various drugs. The Wichita Police Bomb Squad was called out and handled the explosive device. The regional ATF was also alerted.

Suffron was arrested on suspicion of 16 different charges. The sheriff’s office says he was also wanted for a warrant in Sumner County.

Information from the Kansas Department of Corrections shows Suffron was sentenced in October 2019 for domestic battery and stalking.

His record also includes previous conviction for a drug offense. The KDOC lists his status as an absconder.

Police say the arrest of Suffron is not connected to what happened at South St. Francis where three Wichita Police Officers were injured.

