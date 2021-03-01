Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with father’s death in Salina

(WCAX)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department arrested a man in connection with the death of his father in Salina. At about 8:46 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 27), police said Salina PD officers and the Salina Fire Department/EMS responded to a report of domestic violence battery in the 900 block of Mellinger Drive.

“Information learned at the scene indicated that Chad Eric Jones, 48 years old, had battered his 79-year-old father, Carlton Jones, and his 78-year-old mother before leaving the scene,” Salina police said.

On the scene, police said EMS personnel determined that Carlton Jones had serious, life-threatening injuries. Police stopped and arrested Chad Jones “for crimes perpetuated against his parents in the 900 block of Mellinger Drive.”

Carlton Jones died from his injuries on Sunday, while still in the ICU at Salina Regional Health Center, police said. Officers booked Chad Jones into the Saline County Jail where police said request4d charges include first-degree murder, mistreatment of a dependent adult and domestic battery.

Anyone with information on the crime should call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a tip online.

“You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name,” Salina police said. “Tipsters may also provide information about this case by contacting Detective Randy Constantino at the Salina Police Department (785) 826-7210. Case 2021-5517.”

