March comes in like a lamb, not a lion

By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold, but otherwise quiet Monday morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will warm-up into the 50s this afternoon under a sunny sky.

Skies will stay generally sunny through mid-week and temperatures will respond accordingly. Highs in the lower 60s on Tuesday will climb into the upper 60s on Wednesday. The bonus will be a relatively light breeze both days.

Our next weather maker will move into western Kansas late Thursday before diving southeast into Oklahoma on Thursday night and Friday. While rain showers are a safe bet in the southwest corner of the state, the risk of drops farther northeast. If the Wichita area gets wet, it will be light rain, most likely on Friday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 56.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Few evening showers, then clearing. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 34.

Wed: High: 68. Low: 41. Sunny and warmer.

Thu: High: 67. Low: 43. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 37. Cloudy; chance of rain, mainly before noon.

Sat: High: 61. Low: 38. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 63. Low 39. Partly cloudy; breezy.

