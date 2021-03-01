Advertisement

Mild next few days, rain returns later this week

Highs in the 60s through midweek
Rain chances return later this week.
Rain chances return later this week.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says we are in for some nice days through the middle of the week with sunshine and mild temperatures.

Tuesday morning will start out cold with lows in the mid 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 60s for the entire state with sunshine. South winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 20 mph.

We will have plenty of sunshine again on Wednesday as high temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s. The winds will be lighter for the middle part of the week.

Our next storm system will arrive Thursday and Friday, bringing returning chances for rain and even a few thunderstorms.

Rain will begin in western Kansas on Thursday, spreading into central and eastern Kansas Thursday night into early Friday.

It will be too warm for any snow with this next storm, and severe weather is not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 63.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 30.

Wed: High: 68  Sunny.

Thu: High: 65  Low: 35  Increasing clouds; late evening showers/storms.

Fri: High: 54  Low: 47  AM showers, then cloudy.

Sat: High: 59  Low: 34  Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 63  Low: 38  Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 65  Low: 44  Mostly sunny and windy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hathorn, 46, and Tiffany Vulgamore, 43, were arrested in connection to a blast the...
Wichita police make 2 arrests after modified loaded shotgun injures 3 officers
A pedestrian was hit by a train in the 7300 block of south K-15 Highway in Derby Sunday evening.
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Derby
One person has died and three others were sent to the hospital with injuries after one car...
1 dead, 3 injured in early Monday morning crash on SB I-135
One person died Friday afternoon and two others were critically hurt in a crash at I-235 and...
3 dead in Friday’s southwest Wichita crash
High Heels cause SUV to drive into Supplement World
Security cam captures woman driving through Wichita strip mall

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold, but otherwise quiet Monday morning across Kansas.
March comes in like a lamb, not a lion
It’s going to be sunny and mild to start the week in Kansas.
Mild start to the workweek
March comes in like a lamb
Breezy, cooler Sunday, calmer, milder, Monday
As a cold front moves through Kansas, showers and a few storms will be possible overnight,...
Showers and a few storms possible Saturday night