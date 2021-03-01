Mild next few days, rain returns later this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says we are in for some nice days through the middle of the week with sunshine and mild temperatures.

Tuesday morning will start out cold with lows in the mid 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 60s for the entire state with sunshine. South winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 20 mph.

We will have plenty of sunshine again on Wednesday as high temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s. The winds will be lighter for the middle part of the week.

Our next storm system will arrive Thursday and Friday, bringing returning chances for rain and even a few thunderstorms.

Rain will begin in western Kansas on Thursday, spreading into central and eastern Kansas Thursday night into early Friday.

It will be too warm for any snow with this next storm, and severe weather is not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 63.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 30.

Wed: High: 68 Sunny.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 35 Increasing clouds; late evening showers/storms.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 47 AM showers, then cloudy.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 34 Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 38 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 44 Mostly sunny and windy.

