1 dead, 3 injured in early Monday morning crash on SB I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officers were called to the crash after one vehicle rear-ended another, pushing it off of the highway and landing underneath, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

One person was in the car at the time and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:25 a.m.

Three people were in the second vehicle and at least one has died. Two others were taken to the hospital.

Southbound I-135 will be closed from 21st Street to 13th Street for several hours. Morning commuters can get back on I-135 at 8th/9th Street to continue southbound.

Investigators are still working to determine if speed or alcohol/drugs were factors in the crash and whether passengers were using their seatbelts.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is on scene investigating the accident.

All lanes are closed and police are diverting traffic to the 21st Street exit. Avoid the area.

