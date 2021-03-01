Advertisement

1 dead, 3 injured in early Monday morning crash on SB I-135

Multiple people are injured after a crash on southbound I-135 overnight.
Multiple people are injured after a crash on southbound I-135 overnight.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officers were called to the crash after one vehicle rear-ended another, pushing it off of the highway and landing underneath, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

One person was in the car at the time and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:25 a.m.

Three people were in the second vehicle and at least one has died. Two others were taken to the hospital.

Southbound I-135 will be closed from 21st Street to 13th Street for several hours. Morning commuters can get back on I-135 at 8th/9th Street to continue southbound.

Investigators are still working to determine if speed or alcohol/drugs were factors in the crash and whether passengers were using their seatbelts.

One person has died and three others were injured in an early morning crash on southbound I-135 overnight.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, one car pushed another off of the overpass.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is on scene investigating the accident.

All lanes are closed and police are diverting traffic to the 21st Street exit. Avoid the area.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene.

