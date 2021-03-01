COVID-19 numbers coming down, vaccine effort continues ramping up in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time since June, the 14-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests reported by Sedgwick County is below 4 percent. Statistics from Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the county’s positive test percentage down to 3.8 percent. As of Monday, the county reports 453,569 people being tested for COVID-19. A highlight for local hospitals comes from Wesley Medical Center where, for the first time in several months, the hospital reports having zero employs out with COVID-19.

Encouraged by the latest numbers, hospitals give most of the credit to the vaccine working among the county’s most vulnerable, especially long-term care residents. On the vaccination front, Sedgwick County reports its health department administering about 47,000 shots so far with more than 31,000 being the first of two needed doses for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. In all, Sedgwick County reports a little more than 87,000 doses being administered, including about 50,000 for the first dose and 37-38,000 people in the county completing the second dose. The current effort includes a focus to vaccinate people who are 65 and older, including thousands more from last week when the vaccines were limited to 70-plus. The effort in Phase II of the vaccine rollout plan also emphasizes getting shots to essential and high-contact workers including teachers.

As of Monday, Sedgwick County reported about 7,000 doses administered to the Wichita school district with immediate plans to include more area districts and Heartspring, a nonprofit organization in Wichita that serves children with special needs. With at least 7,000 doses expected this week, Sedgwick County shared plans to open up more appointments for people who are 65 and older.

Monday at the county’s vaccine clinic at Wichita’s former Central Library, the county reported giving 1,731 shots, including 1,234 first shots and 497 second doses. Similar numbers are expected with appointments scheduled Tuesday.

If you’re 65 or older and want to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Sedgwick County Health Department, you can schedule one on Sedgwick County’s website or call 316-660-1029.

Those interested in signing up with a local clinic can find information to do so in the links below.

Hunter Health Clinic: https://hunterhealth.org/

Guadalupe Clinic: https://guadalupeclinic.org/

GraceMed: https://gracemed.org/patients/appointment

