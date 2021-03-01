SILVER ALERT: Wichita police search for missing 74-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 74-year-old Robert Whitfield.

Whitfield was last seen leaving his residence in the 1900 block of North Keith Ct. in Wichita. He left around 10:30 this morning to go to his son’s house but never arrived. He has diabetes and it is not well controlled.

Whitfield is 5′9″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has grey hair that is thin on top and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue polo shirt, blue shoes and a green jacket. He was last known to be driving a red 2018 Ford pickup truck with Kansas tag 947AC.

If you see him, or you know where he is, please call 911!

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.