The high cost of the winter freeze

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas lawmakers are starting to work on a bill to provide cities with options on how to handle the high gas and utility bills from Kansas’ last cold spell.

One of those lawmakers is Representative Stephen Owens. The Hesston Republican says by law, cities can’t spend more than what they have in their budget.

The legislation in the works would suspend that for this emergency and provide cities the ability to issues bonds to spread out the expense over time.

It’s as many cities are expecting gas bills many magnitudes beyond what they planned.

“Our cities, KMGA, the municipal gas provider for a number of my communities, everybody is exploring every option from federal relief all the way down,” Owens said. “This is kind of a third or so stop gap again trying to protect the consumer because at the end of the day we know that a consumer can’t pay a two or three thousand dollar gas bill.”

Representative Owens says they have about three weeks before those bills are due.

