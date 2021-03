WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pedestrian was hit by a train in the 7300 block of S. K-15 Highway in Derby Sunday evening.

Sedgwick County officials say the pedestrian died.

Sedgwick County officials say the pedestrian died.

