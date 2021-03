Week of March 1: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Industrial Maintenance Technician | Bodycote | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11403913 | Also available on KansasWorks.com is a Quality Manager position

TUESDAY: Talent Sourcing Specialist | Conco Construction | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11408678 | Also available on KansasWorks.com is a Senior Project Manager position

WEDNESDAY: Junior Software Developer | Novacoast | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11409193

THURSDAY: Loan Review Analyst | Intrust Bank | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11383824 | Additional positions available on KansasWorks.com including loan coordinator, banker, teller, government reporting administrator, developer, security specialist

FRIDAY: Registered Nurse | Botkin Care and Rehab | Wellington | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11405922 | Also available on KansasWorks.com is a Certified Nursing Assistant position

