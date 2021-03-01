Advertisement

Wichita police searching for missing woman and baby

Wichita police searching for missing woman and baby
Wichita police searching for missing woman and baby(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is searching for a missing woman and baby.

The 38-year-old woman, Tonia Nance, and 11-month-old baby, Orion Wilson, were last known to be in a 2000 white Toyota Sienna with KS tag 688LCW. The van that Tonia and Orion were last seen in has a gold hood.

Investigators may have reason to believe that Orion may be in danger.

If you see them, the vehicle, or you know where they are, please call 911.

