Wichita police searching for missing woman and baby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is searching for a missing woman and baby.

The 38-year-old woman, Tonia Nance, and 11-month-old baby, Orion Wilson, were last known to be in a 2000 white Toyota Sienna with KS tag 688LCW. The van that Tonia and Orion were last seen in has a gold hood.

Investigators may have reason to believe that Orion may be in danger.

If you see them, the vehicle, or you know where they are, please call 911.

