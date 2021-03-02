Advertisement

4You: North High seniors return, 2 teens win WSU Jabara scholarship

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Monday, March 1, 2021.

Seniors at Wichita North High School received a special greeting Monday morning when they returned to school. North High staff gathered on the school’s front lawn to greet the students with a candy gauntlet. The candy gauntlet is a tradition usually reserved to welcome students to North High for the first time as freshmen. However, staff felt returning seniors needed a little extra celebrating this year. Seniors at Wichita’s public high schools returning to in-person learning are now in the classroom for four days per week.

Congratulations to Gavin Dick and Erin Jacobson, winners of this year’s Professor Fran Jabara Scholarship at Wichita State University. Each will receive $30,000 to attend WSU. The scholarship is one of the most prestigious at Wichita State and one of the largest entrepreneurship scholarships nationally. To qualify, a student must have a minimum ACT score of 24, a minimum high school GPA of 3.5 and must declare entrepreneurship as their major. In addition, Jabara scholarship recipients are selected based on their entrepreneurial undertakings. The scholarship is named for the late Fran Jabara who served on the Wichita State faculty for 40 years. He was the dean of the College of Business Administration for seven years and founded the Center for Entrepreneurship.

