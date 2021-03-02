Andover school board votes to send more secondary students back to classroom

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover Board of Education on Monday (March 1) voted to send more of its secondary students back to the classroom full-time by the end of March.

The board approved recommended action to move students in seventh, eighth and 10th-grade students back to onsite learning next Monday (March 8) and to return juniors and seniors (11th and 12th grades) to onsite learning starting on March 22. Secondary students in sixth and ninth grades had already returned to onsite learning full-time.

The district said this means that on March 22, every grade will have students back to learning in-person full time.

