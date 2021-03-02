Advertisement

Another cold morning, then a warmer Tuesday afternoon

Another cold, but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.
Another cold, but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold, but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will warm-up into the lower 60s this afternoon under a sunny sky.

Skies will stay (mainly) sunny through Thursday and temperatures will respond accordingly. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 60s both days, or 10 to 15 degrees above normal. The bonus will be a relatively light breeze under 20 mph.

Our next weather maker will move into western Kansas late Thursday before diving southeast into Oklahoma on Thursday night and Friday. Rain, and some rumbles of thunder, look likely across western and southern Kansas while areas farther north and east have a smaller chance of light rain/showers.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 63.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 38.

Thu: High: 65. Low: 46. Increasing clouds, breezy; showers/storms late.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 36. Cloudy; chance of rain, mainly before noon.

Sat: High: 61. Low: 38. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 63. Low 39. Mostly sunny; becoming windy.

Mon: High: 67. Low: 49. Continued mostly sunny and windy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and three others were sent to the hospital with injuries after one car...
1 dead, 3 injured in early Monday morning crash on SB I-135
James Hathorn, 46, and Tiffany Vulgamore, 43, were arrested in connection to a blast the...
Wichita police make 2 arrests after modified loaded shotgun injures 3 officers
A pedestrian was hit by a train in the 7300 block of south K-15 Highway in Derby Sunday evening.
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Derby
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Monday that Bibi the Black rhino gave birth to a healthy baby...
Sedgwick County Zoo surprised by birth of new baby black rhino
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

Rain chances return later this week.
Mild next few days, rain returns later this week
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold, but otherwise quiet Monday morning across Kansas.
March comes in like a lamb, not a lion
It’s going to be sunny and mild to start the week in Kansas.
Mild start to the workweek
March comes in like a lamb
Breezy, cooler Sunday, calmer, milder, Monday