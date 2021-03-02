Another cold morning, then a warmer Tuesday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold, but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will warm-up into the lower 60s this afternoon under a sunny sky.

Skies will stay (mainly) sunny through Thursday and temperatures will respond accordingly. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 60s both days, or 10 to 15 degrees above normal. The bonus will be a relatively light breeze under 20 mph.

Our next weather maker will move into western Kansas late Thursday before diving southeast into Oklahoma on Thursday night and Friday. Rain, and some rumbles of thunder, look likely across western and southern Kansas while areas farther north and east have a smaller chance of light rain/showers.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: S/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 63.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 38.

Thu: High: 65. Low: 46. Increasing clouds, breezy; showers/storms late.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 36. Cloudy; chance of rain, mainly before noon.

Sat: High: 61. Low: 38. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 63. Low 39. Mostly sunny; becoming windy.

Mon: High: 67. Low: 49. Continued mostly sunny and windy.

