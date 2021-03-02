Advertisement

El Dorado Correctional Facility resident dies

FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A resident at the El Dorado Correctional Facility has died.

A release by the Kansas Department of Corrections did not go into details on the death of Juan Soto-Rodriguez, who died on Feb. 28.

KDOC said in its release that an autopsy was pending but preliminary assessments showed that the death was not COVID-19 related.

He was serving a 95-month sentence for intent to distribute and had been imprisoned since Feb. 2018.

