El Dorado Correctional Facility resident dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A resident at the El Dorado Correctional Facility has died.

A release by the Kansas Department of Corrections did not go into details on the death of Juan Soto-Rodriguez, who died on Feb. 28.

KDOC said in its release that an autopsy was pending but preliminary assessments showed that the death was not COVID-19 related.

He was serving a 95-month sentence for intent to distribute and had been imprisoned since Feb. 2018.

